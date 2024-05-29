Money moves: These are the most affordable major cities in Alberta

If you are looking to move to Alberta or relocate within the province, a new report has detailed the top four most affordable major cities in Wild Rose Country.

According to a recent Royal LePage survey of Canadians living in the greater regions of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, conducted by Hill & Knowlton, half of

respondents say they would consider buying a property in one of Canada’s most

affordable Canadian cities if they were able to find a job or work remotely.

Royal LePage identified the 15 most affordable cities based on the percentage of income

required to service a monthly mortgage payment using provincial median total household

income data and city-level aggregate home price data.

The mortgage calculation is based on a three-year fixed-term loan at 5.71%, amortized over 25 years with a 20% down payment.

Two spots in Alberta made the top 15, and four of the 62 regions Royal LePage includes in its quarterly home price update made the cut.

4. Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Landing at the 21st spot in Canada and lowest in Alberta, Calgary households require a whopping 44.1% of monthly income required to service a mortgage payment.

The aggregate price of a home in YYC in the first quarter of this year was $676,400.

3. Fort McMurray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond Adventures (@beyondadventuresymm)

Fort McMurray secured the 17th spot in Royal LePage’s national affordability ranking, where 37.1% of a household’s monthly income would be required to service a mortgage payment.

The aggregate price of a home in YYM in the first quarter of this year was $569,400.

2. Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Edmonton (@cityofedmonton)

Edmonton ranks fifth among the most affordable cities in the country, where 28.9% of a household’s monthly income would be required to service a mortgage payment.

The aggregate price of a home in YEG in the first quarter of this year was $442,200.

Edmonton was also the most popular relocation destination among respondents in the greater regions of Toronto and Vancouver.

1. Red Deer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The City of Red Deer (@cityofreddeer)

Red Deer ranked third among the most affordable cities in Canada and first in Alberta, with 25.7% of a household’s monthly income required to afford a mortgage there.

The aggregate price of a home in YQF in the first quarter of this year was $392,900.