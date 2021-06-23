City of Calgary unveils its Canada Day celebration plans

If you’ve been wondering how Canada Day was going to be celebrated in Calgary this year, Mayor Naheed Nenshi has unveiled the City’s plans.

There are three main components to the celebration plan that you’ll be able to participate in virtually or in person.

“I know many Calgarians are looking forward to Canada Day,” said Mayor Nenshi in a statement. “We’ve worked with our partners at the Calgary Public Library and CJSW 90.9FM to come up with free, safe and family-friendly entertainment for the whole day, whether you feel most comfortable celebrating at home or out in your community. I hope this Canada Day represents a turning point, honouring all we’ve been through, while looking to a better future for us all.”

The first way to take part is to pick up a fun-at-home kit from the Calgary Public Library.

This is an all ages pack of goodies that includes bubbles, a beach ball, sidewalk chalk, plant seeds, temporary tattoos and more.

Next, CJSW 90.9FM is going to a special Canada Day themed all day broadcast called Canada in Stereo. It’ll feature local music, interviews, and more.

Some of the artists that will be featured on CJSW include Amy Nelson, Celeigh Cardinal, and Miesha and The Spanks.

Finally, the celebration ends with a fireworks show at 11 pm. They’ll be launched from Tom Campbell Hill, and people will be able to see the show from their neighbourhoods if they’re close enough, but if not you can also watch a stream online at Calgary.ca/CanadaDay.

Aside from these events, there are a bunch of Calgary favourites that will be open on Canada Day including the Calgary Zoo, the TELUS Spark Science Centre, Heritage Park, and Studio Bell National Music Centre.

You can find a complete guide to this year’s Canada Day in Calgary here.