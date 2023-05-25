Calgary's seasonal patio program is back for another year

It’s official! Calgary’s seasonal patio program is back for a third year.

The sun is officially out and that means it’s time to hit the best patios in Calgary. Luckily, that list is even longer with this program that includes over 100 participating restaurants in 2023.

So what is the seasonal patio program?

It’s the allowance for restaurants to construct temporary patios on both public and private land. For a third year in a row, the City of Calgary will be waiving the permit fees for seasonal patios and accelerating approvals for new applications.

“The City is always looking for ways to support small businesses in our community, particularly the hospitality sector which was so hard hit by pandemic restrictions,” said Erin Chrusch, the City’s leader of business & local economy, in a media release.

“This year, City Council again agreed to waive the development permit fees associated with having an outdoor patio.”

“We know businesses have appreciated that support in past years and we are happy we could offer it in 2023,” added Chrusch.

Restaurants can either locate their temporary patios on public property on the road in the parking lane or install a continuous boardwalk for pedestrians.

“Over the past three summers, we have made significant changes to the patio program to improve accessibility,” said Ravi Seera, the manager of mobility operations for the City, in the media release.

“We are committed to providing barrier-free, level access for all Calgarians to navigate around the patios. These changes have been extremely well-received and are considered the global standard.”