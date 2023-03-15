5 jobs in Banff and Canmore that pay over $100,000

If you are looking for a change of scenery and career, there are some great jobs available in Banff and Canmore.

Think about it, waking up every day and having your morning coffee looking out at the Rockies while breathing in that fresh mountain air on your walk to work.

Here are five jobs that you can get for over $100,000 a year that are in the stunning towns of Banff and Canmore.

Pay: $200,000 (40% commission)

Description: They are looking for an experienced subprime finance manager with top-producing dealership experience and a proven track record. Canmore Chrysler is also looking for a Sales Representative, and the job pays up to $125,000 a year.

Pay: Estimated $98,7oo to $125,000 (estimated by Indeed, actual salary not provided)

Description: You will plan, coordinate, and direct the day-to-day operations of the plumbing, electrical, refrigeration, plant maintenance trades, and operations departments. This position will contribute to the timely and efficient implementation of strategic initiatives through long-range planning, project management, the development of strategic partners, and the ongoing operating, maintenance, and enhancements of the mechanical systems infrastructure renewal.

Pay: $90,000 to $120,000

Description: This hybrid remote position in Canmore would be for multi-family/hotel/residential construction sites in the Canmore area. You’ll plan, schedule, organize, direct, control, and evaluate construction projects from start to finish according to schedule, specification, and budget. You’ll also handle project administration, including cost control, schedule control, and change order administration. Overall Sharpe has seven positions available in Canmore, with some paying between $50,000 to $60,000 and others with an hourly rate of $20 to $30 an hour.

Pay: $190 to $210 an hour

Location: 100% virtual

Description: While not officially hiring in Banff or Canmore, this is a 100% remote position that is looking for certified physicians in Alberta to help counsel Albertans 16 years and older with valid Alberta healthcare. Specifically, they are looking for help with postpartum mental health concerns. They say you can work between four to 40 hours a week.

Pay: $57 an hour

Description: The Pharmacy Manager will support the strategic direction and vision of the Safeway Pharmacy store. Responsibilities include coaching and developing the pharmacy team to provide superior customer service and shopping experiences. As the Pharmacy Manager, you will participate in professional programs and collaborate with colleagues within the Pharmacy to provide excellence in health and wellness services to all patients. Actively contribute to a positive and productive working environment. Overall, Safeway is hiring for 16 positions in Canmore, including clerk, cashier, and baker.