Calgary to Tulum: WestJet adds new flights to Mexico this winter

Summer’s on the horizon, but if you’re already thinking about winter and how to escape the cold in Calgary, a new WestJet flight announcement might give you some ideas.

The Calgary-based airline announced several new flights to hot destinations this year, departing from various airports around the country.

Calgarians can look forward to once-weekly flights to Tulum’s newly opened airport starting November 9.

Other big Canadian cities to get new flight routes to sunny destinations include Toronto, Kelowna, and Winnipeg.

“Cementing our position as the country’s leading leisure airline, the WestJet Group will provide more seat capacity than any other airline to sun destinations this winter,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Group executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Flights to Tulum will be even more frequent from Toronto, with three flights a week set to take off starting in November. If you’re keen to visit somewhere warm other than Mexico, WestJet is also adding a once-weekly flight to Grenada in the Caribbean starting November 3.

“With the addition of this new route, the WestJet Group expands accessibility to Grenada for Canadians, inviting them to explore the Spice Island’s vibrant culture, pristine beaches, and lush landscapes. We’re thrilled to partner with WestJet in welcoming travellers to discover Grenada’s charm and hospitality,” said Petra Roach, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority.

For Canadians outside of Toronto looking to visit the exotic destination, there will be a number of carefully timed connecting flights to help you reach their sunny shores.