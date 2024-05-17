NewsWeatherVideosCanada

Magical "candle ice" in Alberta lakes sends TikTok into a frenzy

May 17 2024, 8:40 pm
@samanthalreid/TikTok | @i_faraz/TikTok

If you’ve been to the mountains recently, you might have been lucky enough to catch a pretty special natural phenomenon — candle ice is taking over Alberta lakes.

Videos of the mesmerizing ice formations have been flooding TikTok, and they are so magical to watch.

One video captured in Banff has racked up over 62 million views and 11,000 comments.

@samanthalreid Have you seen candle ice? 🧊 #banff #alberta #canada #winter ♬ original sound – Samantha

 

@i_faraz Candle Ice season in Banff 🇨🇦🧊 #candleice #banff #banffnationalpark #explorecanada #travelalberta #explorealberta #explorecanmore ♬ original sound – Faraz
@mariebeltrao Spring in the Canadian Rockies 🤯🧊 #candleice #explorealberta #canadianrockies #travelcanada ♬ beautiful things dont ask for attention – mathias i think

People in the comments couldn’t believe their eyes as they watched the sharp, layered ice break apart in real time.

 

A surprising number of people said it triggered their appetites.

 

 

It seems to have become a new bucket list item for viewers who are learning about the phenomenon for the first time.

 

It also makes some pretty great ASMR.

It reminds us of a separate winter phenomenon where lakes in the province were observed freezing in real time!

It’s a sign that spring has finally arrived in the Canadian Rockies! Have you seen it for yourself? Let us know in the comments!

