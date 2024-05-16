NewsTravel Deals

You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Halifax for $291 this summer

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
May 16 2024, 6:15 pm
You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Halifax for $291 this summer
Denna Jiang/Shutterstock

Canada is such a giant country that most people haven’t had the chance to see every province, especially when travelling from the West Coast to the East Coast.

It’s usually such a long, expensive flight, that many people would rather spend the extra money on an international adventure, but an awesome flight deal from Calgary to Halifax might change your mind.

Some ultra-cheap flight deals from Calgary to Halifax are available right now. You can get whisked away on an East Coast adventure for just $291 roundtrip.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Discover Halifax (@discoverhalifax)

At this time of year, you can enjoy sipping on drinks and oysters by the ocean and check out the Halifax Greek Fest or the Rhubarb Festival!

According to Google, these flights are a total steal at $285 less than the usual cost of flights to the area at that time of year.

How to book this deal

  • Start with the following Google Flights search: Calgary to Halifax, Nova Scotia.
  • Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations. You’ll find the cheapest deals throughout June.
  • Look for the dates that are $291 roundtrip.

With files from Sarah Anderson

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Travel Deals

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop