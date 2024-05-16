You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Halifax for $291 this summer

Canada is such a giant country that most people haven’t had the chance to see every province, especially when travelling from the West Coast to the East Coast.

It’s usually such a long, expensive flight, that many people would rather spend the extra money on an international adventure, but an awesome flight deal from Calgary to Halifax might change your mind.

Some ultra-cheap flight deals from Calgary to Halifax are available right now. You can get whisked away on an East Coast adventure for just $291 roundtrip.

At this time of year, you can enjoy sipping on drinks and oysters by the ocean and check out the Halifax Greek Fest or the Rhubarb Festival!

According to Google, these flights are a total steal at $285 less than the usual cost of flights to the area at that time of year.

How to book this deal

Start with the following Google Flights search: Calgary to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations. You’ll find the cheapest deals throughout June.

Look for the dates that are $291 roundtrip.

With files from Sarah Anderson