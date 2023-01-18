Calgary has had more snow so far this winter than Edmonton

Winter in Alberta means plenty of snow, and so far this go-around, Calgary is ahead of Edmonton when it comes to the most snow received.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), as of January 16, 2023, Calgary has received 69 centimetres of snow, while Edmonton has accumulated 46 centimetres.

Alberta’s capital city has even been surpassed by Vancouver and Victoria when it comes to snowfall amount so far this winter, with both YVR and YYJ netting 54 centimetres.

The mid-winter roundup by TWN also revealed that the annual snowfall amount for YYC is 142 centimetres, with the city at 108% of its average through January 16.

YEG’s annual snowfall amount is 125 centimetres, currently sitting at 79% of its average through January 16.

The chances of Calgary nabbing any more snow over the next week also look pretty low, with just wet flurries in the forecast for Saturday, January 21.

Over in Edmonton, there are three days where the city could pick up a tiny bit of snow, with scattered flurries in the forecast for Saturday, January 21, a few flurries on Monday, January 23 and scattered flurries again on Wednesday, January 25.