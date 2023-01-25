TTC shutting down dozens of stops and an entire transit line due to storm

Toronto commuters, be warned: a whole whack of Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stops has officially been pulled from service thanks to today’s gigantic snowstorm.

Approximately 41 bus stops have been taken out of service until further notice, most of which are on or around precariously hilly terrain that doesn’t mix well with driving on icy roads.

Forty-one bus stops (https://t.co/E6OS50FP9M) will be taken out of service by 1:15 p.m., Jan 25, until further notice. These stops are most impacted during severe weather due to icy trouble spots on hills. Visit our Service Alerts page for more info: https://t.co/xPiY1w587p pic.twitter.com/QwChXSzLLZ — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 25, 2023

These stops are spread out across all corners of the city and include stops along some of the busiest bus routes, including the 32 Eglinton West (Jane Street) and the 52 Lawrence West (Scarlett Road).

And that’s only part of the transit agency’s response to the huge dump of snow.

According to the TTC, “Line 3 Scarborough SRT is currently operating. However, as the weather turns to a snow event, the line will be closed and fully replaced with buses until the weather allows for it to re-open.”

The 512 St. Clair streetcar may also be taken out of commission and replaced with buses should any problems with the network or vehicles arise.

These same routes have been cut during past snowfall events, including back-to-back weeks in December where slippery roads and snow on Line 3’s elevated tracks had the TTC scale back service out of an abundance of caution.

Total snowfall accumulation is expected to hit nearly 20 centimetres before the snow stops on Thursday morning, while other areas of the province can expect a blanket of up to 30 centimetres.

We are watching the forecast closely as winter weather is expected in the city. Stay up to date on any service changes: https://t.co/H7UWzexXgI #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/777VsGcPIm — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 25, 2023

Heavy flurries are predicted to continue this afternoon and into the overnight hours.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning residents to prepare for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

The TTC will continue to monitor the situation and update commuters on any other disruptions – chances are there will be a lot more.

Checking the TTC website around 3 pm already shows multiple bus detours for weather conditions and blocked roads.

Get home safely, Toronto!