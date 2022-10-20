Flames coach Darryl Sutter reveals what his goal song would be and it's perfect

The Calgary Flames have no shortage of customized goal songs to blast out after a snipe at the Saddledome, but coach Darryl Sutter, sadly, doesn’t have that luxury.

Still, his choice is flawless.

And Sutter let everyone know what he would’ve liked to hear after some of his 161 scores over parts of eight seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks from 1979-1987.

“Sunday mornin’ comin’ down,” the skipper deadpanned to media Thursday.

Solid choice.

But why that particular track?

“Just listen to it,” Sutter responded.

The track, written by Kris Kristofferson and recorded in 1969 by Ray Stevens before becoming a smash hit for Johnny Cash in 1970, features the following lyrics:

Well, I woke up Sunday morning

With no way to hold my head that didn’t hurt

And the beer I had for breakfast wasn’t bad

So I had one more for dessert

Then I fumbled through my closet for my clothes

And found my cleanest dirty shirt

And I washed my face and combed my hair

And stumbled down the stairs to meet the day

I’d smoked my brain the night before

On cigarettes and songs that I’d been pickin’

But I lit my first and watched a small kid

Cussin’ at a can that he was kicking

The track became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard US Country for Cash.

“We had all the good old records when we were kids… Marty Robbins, Gunfighters, always Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, George Jones,” Sutter said. “That’s good for me.”

The Flames feature over a dozen custom goal songs for their players when they score, though they’re not chosen by the skaters themselves.

Among them include “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by the Backstreet Boys for Mikael Backlund, “Working in a coal mine” by Lee Dorsey, “Holding out for a hero” by Bonnie Tyler, and the A.C. Milan theme song for Milan Lucic.

No word yet on if, or how, the Flames could incorporate an additional tune to help the head coach out.