The good vibes are flowing, for the most part, for the Calgary Flames this season and so too is the beer at the Saddledome.

And it isn’t the roughest on the pocketbook either. At least in comparison to the crew up north.

Plenty of selection to boot, too.

But no more Budweiser, for those looking to celebrate with some buds. Out is the popular beer and its Bud Light counterpart, replaced with Original 16 and Great Western Light options. Craft beer fans can rejoice, too, with a solid selection of Banded Peak options available throughout the ‘Dome.

There’s no shortage of options for the non-beer backers, too, with a selection of coolers, highballs, wine, margaritas, and even a dedicated caesar bar within the friendly confines of the concourse.

Here’s what the beer, liquor, wine, and assorted other drink prices look like for Flames, Calgary Wranglers, Calgary Hitmen, and Calgary Roughnecks game this season, based on signage at the Saddledome this season.

DRAFT BEER (18oz)

Original 16 – $11.25

Great Western Light – $11.25

Stella Artois – $12.75

CRAFT BEER

Fired Up – $12.25

Mount Crushmore – $12.25

Plainsbreaker – $12.25

Summit Seeker – $12.25

Southern Apsect – $12.25

Microburst – $12.25

Fall Line – $12.25

CANNED BEER (473ml)

Corona – $12.25

Great Western Light – $11.25

Branded Peak Mount Crushmore – $12.25

Branded Peak Fired Up Hazy – $12.25

Branded Peak Southern Aspect – $12.25

Stella Artois (500ml) – $12.25

Bud Zero (355ml) – $6.50

OTHER ALCOHOL

Bud Light Peach Seltzer (355 ml) – $10.50

Bud Light Black Cherry Seltzer (355 ml) – $10.50

Tempo Blackberry Lime (355 ml) – $10.50

Nutrl Lime (355 ml) – $10.50

Mike’s Hard Iced Tea (355 ml) – $10.50

Okanagan Crisp Apple Cider (473ml) – $12.25

Margarita (1oz) – $10.00

CAESARS

Dome Caesar – $10.00

The Beersar Caesar – $10.00

The Dillicious Caesar – $10.00

Classic Caesar – $9.50

HIGHBALLS (1 oz)

Stoli Vodka – $9.50

Eau Claire Distillery Gin – $9.50

Eau Claire Distillery Whisky – $9.50

Bacardi Rum – $9.50

Bacardi Spiced Rum – $9.50

Casamigos Tequila – $9.50

WINE (9 oz)

Miller Family Flames California Chardonnay – $16.00

Miller Family Flames California Cabernet Sauvignon – $16.00

SOFT DRINKS (32 oz)

Coca-Cola – $6.50

Diet Coke – $6.50

Sprite – $6.50

NESTEA – $6.50

Barq’s Root Beer – $6.50

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Coca-Cola Zero – $6.00

Fanta Orange – $6.00

Gold Peak Iced Tea – $6.25

Monster Energy – $6.25

Dasani – $5.00

AHA Flavoured Sparking Water – $6.25

Smart Water – $7.00

OTHER

Coffee (Tim Hortons) – $3.00

Apple Juice (Minute Maid) – $4.50

Orange Juice (Minute Maid) – $4.50

Hockey Happy Hour is back at the Saddledome this season, too, for those looking to pre-game before the Flames, Wranglers, Hitmen, or Roughnecks take to action.

The selection of specials includes a 14 oz draught of Original 16 and Great Western Light, 1 oz highballs and 6 oz house wine for just $6. Food specials are also included, with cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and pizza slices also going for $6.

Hockey Happy Hour starts 1.5 hours before game time and ends a half hour before the start of the game.