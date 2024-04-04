Shovels out: Calgary forecast to get up to 30 cm of spring snow by Friday

It’s going to be a snow-filled couple of days in Calgary, with a fresh snowfall warning being issued for the city Thursday morning calling for up to 30 cm of snow to fall.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning for Calgary just after 4:30 am Thursday calling for 15 to 30 cm of snow, with the heaviest amounts of it tapering off by Friday morning.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop,” ECCC added.

Other areas in the province under a snowfall warning include Calgary, Canmore, Kananaskis, Okotoks, Olds, Airdrie, Cochrane, Cardston, and High River.

The forecast for Calgary is chalked full of snow, but looking past this blast of winter weather the city is set to receive next week the melt will be on, with daytime highs reaching 10°C and 14°C.

Snow in April shouldn’t come as a major surprise for most Albertans. Daily Hive chatted with an ECCC meteorologist about what Alberta could expect for precipitation for the month, nabbing the advice to “keep snow brushes in your car” and not to take your winter tires off quite yet.

You can check the full list of watches and warnings from ECCC here, and if you are curious about the full forecast for April, you can find all those details here.