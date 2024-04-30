Calgary to see a 21°C temperature spike by next week

Calgary is set to get a massive dump of snow this week, but the good news is it won’t last long, with temperatures expected to spike early next week.

The city is forecast to get up to 25 centimetres of snow by Thursday morning, with areas around Alberta seeing as much as 50 centimetres.

The good news is that even with all that heavy and wet snow, it won’t be long before it melts with the sun set to peek out again by the end of the week.

Temperatures will climb back into the double digits by the weekend, reaching a high of 18°C on Sunday and 20°C by Monday.

That’s a whole lot warmer than the below-zero temperatures forecasted overnight throughout the week, with lows hitting -1°C on Thursday and Friday.

