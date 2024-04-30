Mittens out: Alberta forecast to be walloped by up to 50 cm of heavy snow

Winter tire season isn’t over just yet, with a system set to drop up to 50 cm of snow in some parts of Alberta.

A string of snowfall warnings and special weather statements are in place from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), including in Calgary, which is under the threat of 10 to 25 cm of snow by Thursday morning, with the highest amounts falling west of Highway 2.

Some areas like Foothills Couty near Diamond Valley, Canmore, and Kananaskis are set to see a second round of heavy snow this evening and continue through Wednesday.

“This long-duration snowfall event could produce total snowfall amounts as high as 30 to 50 cm. Snow will become lighter through Wednesday night then finally taper off to flurries Thursday evening,” the ECCC snowfall warning stated.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations and visibility may be suddenly reduced in heavy snow.

ECCC added that people should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, and to take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

If you are sick and tired of spring so far in Alberta, the summer forecast was just released for the province and it sure is shaping up to be a warm one.