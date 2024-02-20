NewsWeather

Calgarians are debating when winter ends in the city and the replies are hilarious

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Feb 20 2024, 9:39 pm
Calgarians are debating when winter ends in the city and the replies are hilarious
LaiQuocAnh/Shutterstock

Calgary’s weather has always been a bit of a roller coaster, and winter is no different, with Calgarians eagerly waiting for spring.

With some of the warmer weather this weekend, it might feel like promises of spring are in the air, but will it last? People have been chiming into the conversation with their own ideas of when winter truly comes to an end in Calgary.

Comment
byu/erin214 from discussion
inCalgary

Someone shared a grid to Reddit outlining Calgary’s “true” seasonal weather pattern as follows:

  • Winter
  • Fool’s Spring
  • Second Winter
  • Spring of Deception
  • Third Winter
  • The Pollening
  • Actual Spring
  • Hell’s Front Porch
  • False Fall
  • Second Summer
  • Actual Fall

Some people shared when they think each part of the season starts.

Comment
byu/erin214 from discussion
inCalgary

Others say we’re in for one more big dump of snow before the winter finishes.

Comment
byu/erin214 from discussion
inCalgary

No matter what locals’ theories may be about the end of winter, the forecast this week looks pretty promising, with nothing but sun and temperatures above zero expected until Sunday.

Calgary weather

Environment and Climate Change Canada

What do you think?

When does spring start in Calgary? Let us know in the comments!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop