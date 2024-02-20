Calgarians are debating when winter ends in the city and the replies are hilarious

Calgary’s weather has always been a bit of a roller coaster, and winter is no different, with Calgarians eagerly waiting for spring.

With some of the warmer weather this weekend, it might feel like promises of spring are in the air, but will it last? People have been chiming into the conversation with their own ideas of when winter truly comes to an end in Calgary.

Comment

byu/erin214 from discussion

inCalgary

Someone shared a grid to Reddit outlining Calgary’s “true” seasonal weather pattern as follows:

Winter

Fool’s Spring

Second Winter

Spring of Deception

Third Winter

The Pollening

Actual Spring

Hell’s Front Porch

False Fall

Second Summer

Actual Fall

Some people shared when they think each part of the season starts.

Comment

byu/erin214 from discussion

inCalgary

Others say we’re in for one more big dump of snow before the winter finishes.

Comment

byu/erin214 from discussion

inCalgary

No matter what locals’ theories may be about the end of winter, the forecast this week looks pretty promising, with nothing but sun and temperatures above zero expected until Sunday.

What do you think?

When does spring start in Calgary? Let us know in the comments!