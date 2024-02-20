Calgarians are debating when winter ends in the city and the replies are hilarious

Calgary’s weather has always been a bit of a roller coaster, and winter is no different, with Calgarians eagerly waiting for spring.
With some of the warmer weather this weekend, it might feel like promises of spring are in the air, but will it last? People have been chiming into the conversation with their own ideas of when winter truly comes to an end in Calgary.
Someone shared a grid to Reddit outlining Calgary’s “true” seasonal weather pattern as follows:
- Winter
- Fool’s Spring
- Second Winter
- Spring of Deception
- Third Winter
- The Pollening
- Actual Spring
- Hell’s Front Porch
- False Fall
- Second Summer
- Actual Fall
Some people shared when they think each part of the season starts.
Others say we’re in for one more big dump of snow before the winter finishes.
No matter what locals’ theories may be about the end of winter, the forecast this week looks pretty promising, with nothing but sun and temperatures above zero expected until Sunday.
What do you think?
When does spring start in Calgary? Let us know in the comments!