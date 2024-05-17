"You're never safe": Snow falls in Calgary ahead of May long weekend

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for the long weekend and all the awesome events happening around Calgary, you might have been disappointed waking up to snow on Friday.
People quickly took to social media this morning to share videos and photos of the white stuff falling over different parts of the city.
Can confirm the white stuff has returned AGAIN. You are never safe until after #MayLongWeekend #Abstorm #yyc pic.twitter.com/QnYgfQjqAk— Dave Mason 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇬🇧🌪 (@tweetsinpajamas) May 17, 2024
Ah yes, that’s more like it.— Kyle Brittain (@BadWeatherKyle) April 10, 2024
Thunder, then dumping snow. Typical spring day in Calgary!#abstorm #yyc pic.twitter.com/9348eYYpCe
Many Calgarians might be disappointed but not surprised to see the snow since it’s not uncommon for a ton of rain or snow to fall around the May long weekend.
Wouldn’t be the Friday before the May Long Weekend in Calgary without a little snow. #yyc— Loren Stewart (@LorenStewart) May 17, 2024
- You might also like:
- 13 EPIC things to do in Calgary this long weekend: May 17 to 19
- 6 of the best spots to go fishing in and around Calgary
- "Horrific": People are reacting to Alberta Parks' reservation website
It looks like continued precipitation is forecast for the rest of the weekend and into next week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, so keep those umbrellas handy!
That’s good news for many areas of Alberta, though, which is suffering from severe drought conditions.