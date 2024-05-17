NewsWeather

"You're never safe": Snow falls in Calgary ahead of May long weekend

May 17 2024, 4:16 pm
@badweatherkyle/X

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for the long weekend and all the awesome events happening around Calgary, you might have been disappointed waking up to snow on Friday.

People quickly took to social media this morning to share videos and photos of the white stuff falling over different parts of the city.

 

Many Calgarians might be disappointed but not surprised to see the snow since it’s not uncommon for a ton of rain or snow to fall around the May long weekend.

long weekend Calgary

Environment and Climate Change Canada

It looks like continued precipitation is forecast for the rest of the weekend and into next week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, so keep those umbrellas handy!

That’s good news for many areas of Alberta, though, which is suffering from severe drought conditions.

