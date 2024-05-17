"You're never safe": Snow falls in Calgary ahead of May long weekend

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for the long weekend and all the awesome events happening around Calgary, you might have been disappointed waking up to snow on Friday.

People quickly took to social media this morning to share videos and photos of the white stuff falling over different parts of the city.

Can confirm the white stuff has returned AGAIN. You are never safe until after #MayLongWeekend #Abstorm #yyc pic.twitter.com/QnYgfQjqAk — Dave Mason 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇬🇧🌪 (@tweetsinpajamas) May 17, 2024

Ah yes, that’s more like it.



Thunder, then dumping snow. Typical spring day in Calgary!#abstorm #yyc pic.twitter.com/9348eYYpCe — Kyle Brittain (@BadWeatherKyle) April 10, 2024

Many Calgarians might be disappointed but not surprised to see the snow since it’s not uncommon for a ton of rain or snow to fall around the May long weekend.

Wouldn’t be the Friday before the May Long Weekend in Calgary without a little snow. #yyc — Loren Stewart (@LorenStewart) May 17, 2024

It looks like continued precipitation is forecast for the rest of the weekend and into next week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, so keep those umbrellas handy!

That’s good news for many areas of Alberta, though, which is suffering from severe drought conditions.