"Horrific": People are reacting to Alberta Parks' reservation website

People are reacting to the Alberta Parks’ camping reservation website calling it “horrific” and challenging to use.

Alberta Parks began accepting online reservations on its new website in March 2023, and reservations are known to fill up fast.

“I’m born and raised in Edmonton but have lived in Ontario with my wife for the past nine years,” reads one Reddit post.

“It used to be so easy to book a campsite on the website. I accidentally booked the wrong loop, and now I cannot cancel for another 30 days???”

Many in the comments were in agreement, saying the website is incredibly difficult to use and worse than what it was before.

A large amount of the comments quickly shifted blame to the Alberta government.

With the high demand, park reservations for 2024 opened back in January this year.

