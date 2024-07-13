Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Calgary

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Calgary and a wide swath of southern and central Alberta on Saturday afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the watch for YYC stating “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail,” adding isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and track quickly to the east or southeast.

“Many of these thunderstorms are expected to become severe. There is a lot of uncertainty about how much cloud cover and wind may affect these thunderstorms, so the severe thunderstorm watches may be expanded to the north and east later depending on the conditions.”

ECCC added that as a reminder, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes and lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Other areas under a severe thunderstorm watch in Alberta include Red Deer, Drumheller, Airdrie, Lacombe, Leduc, and Drayton Valley. You can check out all the current watches and warnings by ECCC here.