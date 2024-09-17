NewsWeather

Sep 17 2024
Bye sunshine: Calgary is in store for a BIG temperature drop soon
Shawn.ccf/Shutterstock

We are just days away from the start of fall, and the weather must have gotten that memo, as Calgary is experiencing a big temperature drop.

So grab those comfy cardigans and cozy sweaters because, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary is in for a chilly start to the weekend.

The forecast is still summery for most of the work week, with highs of 20°C+, but a big switch is on tap for Friday, with rain and a high of just 8°C. When you compare that to today’s daytime high, that is a 13°C difference. Brrrr!

The overnight lows are especially brisk, ranging from just 4°C and 6°C the whole weekend.

calgary temperature

Environment and Climate Change Canada

With the temperature change on the way, it’s sure going to feel like fall, and we’ve rounded up some things you can do around Calgary if you are looking to go easy on your wallet.

