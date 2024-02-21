Calgary expected to get a 27°C temperature drop and snow next week

It’s been a warm week in Calgary but that doesn’t mean it’s time to put away all your winter weather gear just yet, as snow and cold temperatures are right around the corner.

The rest of the week and even into the weekend is still predicted to have temperatures above zero, but a pretty drastic drop is in the forecast on Monday night.

The colder temperatures and snow could hit the city as early as Sunday night and should continue into the rest of the day and night on Monday.

The overnight low on Monday is a chilly -21°C, a pretty stark contrast to the daytime highs we should be seeing for the rest of the week.

While we might be inching closer to spring, some Calgarians have their own theories about when winter truly comes to an end in the city. One person speculated one more dump of snow was needed before winter is over, here’s hoping they were onto something!