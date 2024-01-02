Calgary could see a 17°C temperature drop and snow soon

After a warm holiday season with almost no snow and even rain on New Year’s Eve, Calgary could see some winter weather this weekend.

With temperatures hovering around zero for much of the week, there will be a sharp dip starting on Saturday night, along with snow flurries.

Tuesday’s high is 1°C, while Saturday night could see a chilly -14C°, and Sunday night could get as low as -16°C — that’s a 17°C temperature swing this week!

Calgarians saw record-high temperatures in December, and Edmonton saw its first snowless November in almost 100 years.

Despite the predicted snowfall, Calgary is expected to see a mild winter along with the rest of the province, thanks to this year’s El Niño.

“While there will still be periods of high-impact winter weather, above-normal temperatures and below-normal snow totals look to round out the season as a whole,” The Weather Network added.

So enjoy the snow (if you can) while it lasts!