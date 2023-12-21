A wild weather ride: Calgary forecast to see a 21°C temperature change

Calgary is creeping up to a strong chance of a brown Christmas, and although we are enjoying the mild weather, a temperature change is on its way.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary will see a stunning daytime high of 8°C today, before a chilly dip to overnight lows this weekend, with Christmas Eve sitting at -8°C.

Looking past Christmas Eve, a lovely warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching 12°C and 13°C for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

When you do the math between Sunday’s overnight low and Wednesday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 21°C temperature swing. Bring on the warmth!

Remember back in October when YYC got that hefty dump of snow and traffic was a nightmare? We sure don’t miss that, and luckily, snow isn’t even in the cards for us over the next seven days.

A fresh winter forecast for Alberta is also hinting at the province sitting pretty with the prospect of above-seasonal temperatures right through the mid and late portions of the season.

So, there you have it. While Calgary is experiencing its warmest December on record, you still have to check out all the towns that become magical in the winter in Alberta.