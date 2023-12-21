A fresh forecast for Alberta is out and winter is looking cancelled

Much of Alberta is looking at a rare brown Christmas, and a fresh winter forecast is hinting that the cold and snow might not be coming at all.

A forecast from The Weather Network is pointing to the chances of a “true” Canadian winter being low, thanks to El Niño pretty much cancelling what a classic winter season looks like.

The Prairie provinces will also mirror the west as “mild, Pacific air is expected to be more prevalent than Arctic air,” with all of Alberta and BC set to see above-seasonal temperatures for mid and late winter, along with about half of Saskatchewan.

“While there will still be periods of high-impact winter weather, above-normal temperatures and below-normal snow totals look to round out the season as a whole,” The Weather Network added.

Much of the winter action is set to play out in the east, with Ontario and Quebec eyeing the chance of being visited by the dreaded polar vortex in mid to late winter.

So, there you have it. While both Edmonton and Calgary are facing a good chance of brown Christmases this year, you still have to check out all the towns that become magical in the winter in Alberta.