Double whammy: Alberta in store for gas tax hikes this April

Living isn’t cheap as it is, and one daily expense is about to cost Albertans even more starting next month.

Two different gas price increases are set to come into effect in the province on the same day.

Alberta’s fuel tax is scheduled to be fully reinstated to 13 cents per litre beginning on April 1. It has currently been sitting at 9 cents per litre since January of this year.

On that same day, the federal government will be increasing the carbon tax to more than 17 cents per litre of gas and 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas, according to the Canadian Tax Payers Federation.

The combined total increase Albertans can expect to see as a result is just over 7 cents per litre.

The reintroduction of the fuel tax has been a source of heavy debate and slammed by the Alberta NDP.

The province first paused fuel taxes in April 2022 and has been slowly reintroducing the cost back to consumers since January 2023.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Alberta government for comment.