Calgary has had cold not seen in DECADES this week but a warm-up is near

It’s been a chilly week in Calgary with some cold temperatures hugging our city, but a big warm-up is on the way soon. Talk about a weather roller coaster!

Calgary’s daytime high hit a major low earlier this week, with Monday’s high sitting at -16.3°C. The last time the city saw a daytime high as cold as that was in 1962, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

According to Natalie Hasell with Environment and Climate Change Canada, “The last time March 4 saw temperatures kind of this cold was -18.9°C in 1962.”

The good news is that temperatures are already on the upswing, and not just for Calgary but much of the province, with warm weather set to kick in beginning on Friday.

While Calgarians might be looking forward to a warm weekend, there’s still a reason to be cautious with a freeze-thaw cycle beginning on Thursday.

“Road conditions could be pretty bad, they’re bad now, and they will continue to be bad even if the weather itself will be benign because of this freeze-thaw cycle,” said Hasell.

“People really need to pay attention to road conditions and understand that they’ll be quite different not just from place to place but also from one time of the day. The worst, of course, being in the overnight and early morning periods, but even in the evening it could be freezing up fast enough right after sunset.”

Once we get through that rough patch, though, Calgarians can expect warm temperatures possibly into the low teens beginning next week. Get out there and enjoy that warmth!