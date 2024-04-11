NewsWeather

Calgary is going to see a 22°C temperature drop and snow next week

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Apr 11 2024, 4:00 pm
Calgary is going to see a 22°C temperature drop and snow next week
Jurga Jot/Shutterstock

If you’re gearing up to enjoy the beautiful sunny weekend in Calgary, don’t put your coats away too soon because snow is also on the way.

Saturday and Sunday will be bright and sunny with the city to see temperatures hitting almost 20°C by Sunday.

Overnight lows will also stay above zero until next week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada

It seems like the weather roller coaster that we’ve seen over the past few weeks isn’t coming to an end anytime soon, though.

A chance of rain showers and flurries are expected to roll in overnight on Monday and are set to continue into Tuesday. 

As temperatures continue to drop as the week goes on, precipitation will also reflect the drop with just snow in the forecast for Wednesday.

So pull out your spring wardrobe for the weekend but don’t put away your winter gear just yet!

