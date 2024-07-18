NewsWeather

Threat of "slow moving" thunderstorms with hail west of Calgary today

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jul 18 2024, 3:12 pm
Threat of "slow moving" thunderstorms with hail west of Calgary today
Ramon Cliff/Shutterstock

Today is shaping up to potentially be an active weather day for portions of western Alberta, including near Calgary, with a moderate risk of thunderstorms in the forecast.

According to the thunderstorm outlook from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), today runs a moderate risk for thunderstorms that could drop up to grape-sized hailstones, 80 kilometre-an-hour winds, and 30-50 millimetres of rain.

“Thunderstorms in the foothills will move very slowly today; those in the east will move eastward in the evening,” ECCC added in a post on X.

“Pulse storms are more likely to develop in the later afternoon hours and persist into the late evening,” ECCC added in its thunderstorm outlook, with hail up to four centimetres possible for the foothills.

Heat warnings remain in effect for most of Alberta today, with the exception of the mountain parks and extending into the Rocky region, where overnight lows look to give some relief overnight from the hot daytime temperatures.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop