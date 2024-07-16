Cranston is just one of the up-and-coming Calgary neighbourhoods named by a major real estate company as some of the best areas to live in around YYC.

In a red-hot real estate market where demand continues to outpace supply, choosing the best neighbourhood to invest in is top of mind for many locals, and according to Re/Max, some spots are better than others.

“When it comes to some of Calgary’s hottest neighbourhoods, Calgary’s West Side is a great choice,” according to the RE/MAX broker in the region.

“Neighbourhoods like Discovery Ridge, Aspen, and Springbank Hill continue to excel in terms of appreciation value and sport the highest average price. Likewise, Calgary neighbourhoods like Seton, Mahogany, and Cranston have it all, from lots of parks, shopping, new recreation centers, and easy access to everywhere in Calgary with the C-train and Stoney trail nearby,” reads a press release.

While it’s true that many Calgarians have been flocking to places in Calgary’s far southeast for comfortable modern living, we’re not sure how many would agree it’s an easy area to commute from, but Stoney Trail has definitely made a difference.

These results are part of Re/Max’s 2024 Liveability Report, which ranks communities across Canada based on their affordability, walkability, diversity, access to green spaces and parks, and proximity to work, medical services, childcare, and schools. Data was collected in partnership with Montreal-based data analytics company Local Logic and included results from a commissioned Leger survey.

The company even named a neighbourhood in Calgary as one of the most liveable in Canada. Real estate experts say you might want to start eyeing Calgary’s west-downtown area.

“This west-downtown neighbourhood is bordered by the Bow River to the north, the CPR to the south, 9th Street to the east and 14th Street to the west, and is a gateway to the city core by bike, car, public transit or by foot. Many office conversions have sparked foot traffic and renewed retail interest in the area,” reads the report.

“Downtown West has some great public spaces and amenities, including Shaw Millennium Park the Contemporary Calgary art gallery, Kerby Centre, Century Gardens dog park, and easy access to the Bow River pathway. ​ This high-density residential community is made up largely of condominium apartments, with single-family homes.”

