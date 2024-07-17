Historic $365K Calgary condo was built before cars had radios

There’s a stunning historic condo for sale in Calgary for under $400,000 and it’s hard to believe with its modern appeal that it was built almost 100 years ago.

Constructed in 1928, Glenwood Manor existed before modern car radios were installed in commercial vehicles.

With its brick exterior and wrought iron gate nestled alongside one of the city’s oldest roads, it’s fun to imagine how much history this designated historic building has seen.

For $364,900, you could call this place home and own a slice of local history!

Located on the top floor, this condo offers a close-up and bird’s eye view of the Peace Bridge, Bow River and downtown skyline.

You’ll be able to soak in the abundance of natural light seeping through the bow windows in the south-facing living room. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a good book or a cup of tea!

It’s also the perfect place for entertaining in style with a formal dining room that can be entered through French doors.

The bathroom maintains a classic charm with floor tiling and a clawfoot tub, perfect for a luxurious vintage-inspired bubble bath.

It’s the perfect spot for a single person looking for the perfect unique home or a couple that doesn’t need lots of space. The condo includes one bedroom and one bathroom spread across a single floor.

It’s a great option if you love getting out and around the city. The condo is near a number of local hot spots like Sunnyside C-Train station, Kensington, the river pathway and downtown.

If you prefer to commute by bike, there is a large storage locker and dedicated bike storage. For those with a car, there is also ample street parking and the possibility to lease an assigned parking stall.

If you feel called to make this spot a home, you won’t be the only one invested in its modern future. As a designated historical site, the government also contributes funds to help preserve the property’s unique character and integrity.