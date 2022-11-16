Calgary named one of the best North American cities for an urban ski trip

Alberta is known for its ski locations like the Rocky Mountains. But if you are looking to hit the slopes, you don’t have to leave Calgary.

According to recent rankings put out by Travel Pulse, Calgary is one of the top 10 cities in North America to go for an urban ski trip.

The main draw that moved Calgary into the rankings was WinSport which offers six different hills ranging from beginner to expert.

WinSport is about 20 minutes outside of downtown on the western edge of the city and Travel Pulse says that helps give it the feel of an escape from the city while staying close to everything Calgary offers.