Calgary named one of the best North American cities for an urban ski trip
Alberta is known for its ski locations like the Rocky Mountains. But if you are looking to hit the slopes, you don’t have to leave Calgary.
According to recent rankings put out by Travel Pulse, Calgary is one of the top 10 cities in North America to go for an urban ski trip.
The main draw that moved Calgary into the rankings was WinSport which offers six different hills ranging from beginner to expert.
WinSport is about 20 minutes outside of downtown on the western edge of the city and Travel Pulse says that helps give it the feel of an escape from the city while staying close to everything Calgary offers.
“With Winsport’s convenient location, you can enjoy the best of both worlds — an artsy downtown hotel like Hotel Arts, upscale restaurants like Rouge, exploring the ice bike trails of Bowness Park, and a half or full days on the slopes.”
WinSport is tentatively scheduled to open up to skiers on November 25. You can still get passes for the full winter season, but if you are just looking to hit the slopes for a couple of days, their single-day tickets range from $44 to $79 for adults.
Calgary was the only Canadian city to make the urban ski trip list. It is joined by the following cities:
- Denver, Colorado
- Reno, Nevada
- Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Asheville, North Carolina
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Portland, Oregon
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Seattle, Washington