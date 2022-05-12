Calgary Transit will be completely FREE to ride throughout the city this Saturday

These days, we all love to save a little money where we can, right?

Well, we’ve got good news for anyone who has plans to travel throughout Calgary this Saturday: transit will be totally free!

That’s right, you can ride all Calgary Transit CTrain lines and bus routes from 7 am to 7 pm on Saturday, May 14, at no cost, anywhere in the city.

This comes courtesy of the good folks the Dashmesh Culture Centre (DCC), in celebration of the Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan parade this weekend.

“This unique opportunity to ride free on Transit is paid for by the DCC to provide a safe way for families and individuals to take transit to attend this community event,” reads Calgary Transit’s website.

The Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan parade is the second largest annual parade in Alberta, attracting attendees from all areas of the city.

The DDC encourages all Calgarians, regardless of whether they’re a part of the Calgary Sikh community or located in the NE Quadrant or not, to attend the event.

The parade begins at 10 am on May 14 at the Dashmesh Culture Centre, and will end at Prairie Winds Park.

In addition to free transit throughout the city, the DCC has arranged for charter bus routes to get Calgarians to and from the parade. These include the below.

Route 555 – Temple-DCC-Castleridge Boulevard (map and schedule)

Route 521 – Coral Springs-DCC-Castleridge Boulevard (map and schedule) – after the parade, transit riders can meet their bus at southbound Castleridge Boulevard and 54th Avenue NE

Route 560 – Taradale-DCC-Martindale Station (map and schedule)

Route 561 – Martindale-DCC-Martindale Station (map and schedule) – after the parade, transit riders can meet their bus at Martindale Station

Route 514 – Panorama-DCC-Saddletowne Station (map and schedule)

Route 528 – Cornerstone/Redstone-DCC-Saddletowne Station (map and schedule)

Route 545 – Skyview Ranch/Redstone-DCC-Saddletowne Station (map and schedule)

Route 585 – Saddleridge-DCC-Saddletowne Station (map and schedule) – after the parade, transit riders can meet their bus at Saddletowne Station

So whether you’re a regular Calgary Transit patron or just looking to save a little cash on fuel, this is your moment!

And if you’re not busy, definitely consider checking out the Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan parade on Saturday – it sounds as if it’ll be one for the books.