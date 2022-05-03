More than 30 Calgary communities will have photo radar this May

The City of Calgary has released the locations where photo radar will be in effect for the month of May.

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.

“These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others,” said the Calgary Police Service (CPS) in a news release.

To address community needs, CPS has announced that mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

This May, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 32 Calgary communities:

Albert Park/Radisson Heights

Aspen Woods

Auburn Bay

Bridgeland/Riverside

Cambrian Heights

Castleridge

Chinatown

Coventry Hills

Dalhousie

Douglasdale/Douglasglen

Dover

Fairview

Forest Lawn/Dover

Lakeview

MacEwan

Marlborough

Martindale

Mayland Heights

Mount Pleasant

Palliser

Penbrook Meadows

Pineridge

Ranchlands

Sandstone

Shawnessy

Skyview Ranch

Springbank Hill

Strathcona

Sunalta/Beltline

Temple

Windsor Park

Winston Heights/Mountview

In addition to photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering an intersection through all traffic signal phases, including red lights.

“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” said CPS.

Speeding fines for vehicles going through green and yellow lights reflect how high above the speed limit cars are travelling. Going 50 km/hr or more over the limit will land drivers in front of a judge.