The CTrain going through an empty station in Calgary. (Shutterstock)

Ahead of a planned nine-day closure of a significant chunk of CTrain stations and services, the City of Calgary has announced alternative commuting options for transit users that’ll be impacted by the disruption.

Between the evening of November 24 and the early morning of December 4, the CTrain won’t be running between Chinook and City Hall/Bow Valley College stations.

During those days, there will also be periodic traffic lane closures on northbound Macleod Trail around Victoria Park/Stampede Station.

The closures are required to complete a phase of construction in the Victoria Park/Stampede Station rebuild project led by the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CLMC) that will see the temporary track and platform switch to a new permanent track and platform.

To make up for the closure, Calgary Transit is offering a 25% discount on all monthly passes for December.

Crews will work around the clock to tie the new tracks to the rest of the line, string overhead power lines to connect the new station to the network, install new track signals at pedestrian crossings, build pedestrian access to the new station, and start demolition of the temporary platforms over that stretch of time.

“This is a significant closure of our system,” said Doug Morgan, General Manager of Operational Services with the City of Calgary, in a statement.

“It is very rare for us to have a planned track shut down on a weekday because we know how important CTrain service is to our customers.”

Need to get downtown during the nine day closure? Here are your options:

Shuttle service

Replacement shuttle buses are scheduled to depart every five minutes from several locations: Red Line replacement shuttle service will run from Chinook to City Hall/Bow Valley College stations with stops at each of the closed stations along the way. The Red Line Anderson Express will provide direct service between Anderson Station and downtown replacement shuttle stops along 9th Avenue, with no stops along the way. This will run 6 am to 7:30 pm on weekdays only. The Red Line Heritage Express will provide direct service between Heritage Station and downtown replacement shuttle stops along 9th Avenue, with no stops along the way. This will run 6 am to 7:30 pm on weekdays only. Additional shuttles will be in place during Flames games and the Hitmen Teddy Bear Toss on December 3.



Temporary weekday Park and Ride at Heritage Park

Roughly 1,000 parking spots will be offered for free at Heritage Park on weekdays.

From there, transit users can either catch MAX Yellow to downtown or MAX Teal to Westbrook Station with a transfer to the Blue Line to get downtown.

Alternative parking and driving options

There will be periodic lane closures on northbound Macleod Trail during the closure, but all three lanes will be opened from 6 am to 9 am each weekday to help traffic flow: Approximately 600 parking spots will be available at the Stampede Grounds for $7 a day, giving drivers the option to walk or take a Red Line replacement shuttle to City Hall. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes into downtown, including:

Glenmore to Crowchild to Bow Trail, entering downtown from the west

Deerfoot Trail to Memorial, entering downtown using the Fourth Avenue flyover.



“We know these kinds of disruptions are inconvenient,” said CLMC CEO Kate Thompson in a statement.

“We are grateful to Calgarians for their patience while we work to deliver an incredible new district for everyone.”