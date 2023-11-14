$228 million in new federal funding towards building 6,800 homes in Calgary

Calgary is getting $228 million in federal funds to help speed up and build more than 6,800 housing units over the next three years.

The money is coming from the Government of Canada’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), a $4 billion initiative from the federal government and part of the government’s national housing strategy.

That funding is going to support seven initiatives, including prioritized and accelerated approvals as well as zoning bylaw amendments that allow for more missing middle rowhouses to inclusive and affordable housing development.

The City of Calgary said that the work will help promote the construction of more than 35,000 homes over the next decade.

But getting that money wasn’t always guaranteed.

Days before a meeting where Calgary City Council approved a new housing strategy, Sean Fraser, Canada’s minister of housing, infrastructure, and communities, sent Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek a letter where he said he wouldn’t approve the HAF application unless the City follows through on its commitment to the missing middle bylaw.

“Missing middle” typically refers to buildings like midrise apartments, duplexes and row houses that increase housing density.

“I wish to inform you that Calgary’s Housing Accelerator Fund application will not be approved unless you follow through to create the new missing middle designations of H-GO and R-GO,” the letter read.

“Otherwise said, in order to receive a positive decision from me on your application – you must end exclusionary zoning in your city.”

During that meeting, City Council approved changes to its zoning bylaws, as well as several others that will shape Calgary’s housing strategy for the next six years.

“This significant investment demonstrates our federal partners are eager to enable the city to partner with nonmarket and private developers to create new homes quickly,” Gondek said in a statement.

“Just weeks ago, Calgary Council approved a housing strategy which outlines a clear path to address the urgent and growing housing needs in our city.”

The City’s most recent data on housing shows that the number of households in housing need in 2021 was 84,600 — that’s up by 4,600 from the 2018 Housing Needs Assessment.

This represents nearly one in five Calgary households who cannot afford their housing. Based on current market housing conditions, the report, which is released every five years, says that it’s expected that the numbers in 2023 will be even higher.