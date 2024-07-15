While it might be hard to believe with all the heat we’ve seen this month, Calgary was just named a top cool spot for Americans to escape to.

The major travel site Kayak released its picks for the best places Americans should fly to to escape the heat, and Calgary came out on top.

With flights around $463 and an average high of 22°C, Calgary beat out Vancouver which came in second place for the best travel destination for our neighbours to the south to escape to. YVR is slightly more expensive to get to, with flights typically costing around $480 and slightly cooler with an average high of 21°C.

The site also released their picks for Canadians to travel to when temperatures get too much during the summer months and some of the top spots are surprising.

A couple of cities are in the United States but also include areas further south into Peru and west across the Atlantic Ocean.

“Lucky for us Canadians, it may just be the perfect time to visit bucket-list destinations like Iceland, Peru, or the Netherlands – all of which top the list of wallet-friendly cooler destinations! Canadians can dial the temperature down from a boil to a simmer by checking out these chiller-than-average cities, averaging below 24°C at their peak,” reads the release.

What do you think? Is Calgary a good place to stay for people looking to escape the heat in the summer? What are your tips and tricks for travelling in the city between June and August? Let us know in the comments!