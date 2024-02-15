NewsWeather

DH Calgary Staff
DH Calgary Staff
|
Feb 15 2024, 5:07 pm
Snow be gone: Calgary set to see a 24°C temperature shift soon
LisaBourgeault/Shutterstock

Calgary might be covered in snow right now, but the good news is it’s not expected to last for much longer.

With snow in the forecast until the end of the day on Thursday, the sun is expected to peek back out on Friday, and warmer temperatures will roll in over the weekend.

snow

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Thursday’s nighttime low is -16°C, while Wednesday’s daytime high is well above zero at 8 degrees.

It looks like we can still expect to see some clouds, but for the most part, Calgarians can expect a sunny weekend ahead.

If you’re looking to escape the cold completely, you can also check out some great all-inclusive vacation stays here.

