Calgary temperature record shattered after coldest morning ever

Spring sure is taking its time.

In the morning on Saturday, April 16, the temperature in Calgary dropped down to -10.7°C – the coldest morning ever recorded on that date and time.

According to a tweet from weather historian Rolf Campbell, the temperature recorded at 7 am was the lowest ever on April 16, since records first started being kept in 1885.

You have to go back more than 100 years to find a morning that’s even close to being that cold.

🥇Today’s ~7am low of -10.7°C is the lowest temperature Calgary has recorded on Apr 16th since records began in 1885. #YycWx #ABWx pic.twitter.com/WkQw1dHWrB — Calgary Weather Records🌤 (@YYC_Weather) April 16, 2022

In a chart detailing the minimum daily temperatures for Calgary on April 16, in first place is 2022. Then, 1901 and 1989 take first and second place.

According to Environment Canada, it seems like warmer temperatures are on their way, but not before more chilly late nights and early mornings.

With some sunshine in the forecast and May right around the corner, the weather could be looking good for Calgary moving forward.

Thinking back to the long-term spring forecast for Alberta, we were warned of weather whiplash. Let’s hope this -10.7°C is the lowest low while we head towards late spring and early summer!