Immersive Van Gogh exhibit announces new Calgary venue and dates

Beyond Van Gogh, a fully immersive exhibit celebrating the artist’s work, has been rescheduled in Calgary this summer.

The exhibit was originally set to run from June 3 to August 29 at the “Starry Night Pavilion” at McMahon Stadium.

After working with local health authorities, Beyond Van Gogh has postponed its opening this spring, and will now be making its Canadian debut on July 30, at a new venue.

The exhibit will be hosted at the BMO Centre on Stampede Park.

“The health and safety of our guests continues to be our top priority as we navigate the pandemic, which is why we have chosen this new location,” says Mathieu St‑Arnaud, Creative Director, Normal Studios and the designer of the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit.

“Even with the new opening date, Calgarians will still be the first Canadians with the opportunity to explore this unique arts and culture based experience, after its highly successful tour across the United States and Europe and it’ll be well-worth the wait!”

Event organizers say that all previously purchased tickets will be honoured, and anyone who was impacted by the date changes will be contacted by email to reschedule tickets.

To soften the blow, all customers who had already purchased tickets will be automatically entered into a Calgary Staycation Experience contest, which includes:

A private Beyond Van Gogh experience for you and one guest

Two night stay at ALT Hotel Calgary East Village (breakfast and parking included)

In-room dinner for two, prepared by Nupo

$200 shopping credit at the Beyond Van Gogh onsite merchandise store

Beyond Van Gogh allows visitors the chance to get up close and personal with the artist’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings.

The event features over 300 iconic works painted by Van Gogh, taking visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a completely unique way.

Projections swirl across the walls and, in some places, even the floors of the exhibition, giving visitors a truly 360° view. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by Van Gogh’s own words set to a symphonic score.

When: July 30 to August 29

Where: The BMO Centre at Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Cost: Tickets start at $33.99 for adults