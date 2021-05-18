As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Calgary is sadly not home to a permanent drive-in movie theatre, but, lucky for us, several local companies are working hard to bring this tradition to YYC this summer.

After putting drive-ins on the list of restricted activities in Alberta earlier in May, government officials announced on Monday, May 17, that these venues can now go ahead with events.

Based on feedback and a discussion of the relative risks of different activities, the Alberta government has amended current restrictions to allow drive-in events to take place.

According to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, attendees must only be in a vehicle with members of their household (or two close contacts for those who live alone). Audience members are asked to remain in their vehicles for the entirety of the evening.

There are a number of drive-in movies that have been organized for YYC in the coming months, with some running all summer long and some just popping-up for a night or two, while others seem to be testing the waters and announcing more events as they go.

Several venues have yet to announce their showtimes and movie line-ups, we can almost guarantee that this classic tradition will be a good time, especially with the add-ons of food and beverage packages available at many of these spots.

Here’s where you can catch a drive-in movie in and around Calgary this summer.

View a show at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino’s newly opened drive-in venue, which also happens to be southern Alberta’s largest. In addition to movies, the Grey Eagle Drive-In also advertises comedy nights, duelling pianos, car karaoke, private bookings, and more.

When: Public programming runs throughout the summer months

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary)

Cost: Most movies are $40 per vehicle – view website for more details and to purchase tickets

Calgary’s favourite “cheap theatre” has pivoted amidst public health restrictions, turning their parking lot into a drive-in venue. Head to Canyon Meadows Cinemas for select movie screenings, with more showtimes being announced constantly.

As an added bonus, make your night a little more fun with a beverage from “The Dirty Soda Shoppe”, where classic soft drinks are mixed with creative syrup flavours and named after movie titles.

When: The next showings are on May 21 and 22

Where: Canyon Meadows Cinemas parking lot (#110 13226 Macleod Trail South, Calgary)

Cost: $35 per car

B!g Art and TELUS Spark Science Centre have paired up again this year to bring back their epic big-screen movies. It sounds like B!g Art might even have some tricks up their sleeve to step up the regular drive-in movie experience.

“With the use of special FX, large format concert sound and lighting, and live action actors, we will deliver an interactive cinematic experience never before seen in Calgary,” reads their website.

When: Currently planning to open for the season on June 3

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: To be announced – one ticket is good for a vehicle with up to five people

Join Genesis Land Development Corporation for three special screenings at two of their properties in Calgary and Airdrie. Feel good about the experience knowing that proceeds from ticket sales will go to charity.

When: June 4 and 5

Where: Genesis Place (800 East Lake Boulevard NE, Airdrie) and Genesis Centre (#10 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE, Calgary)

Cost: Starting at $22.23

After debuting in summer 2020, Motor Nights is back for round two, bringing YYC a variety of events, beginning with a series of drive-in movies. Motor Nights promises to bring feelings of “nostalgia, excitement, and a sense of community,” playing everything from “vintage classics to new school cool.”

When: Showtimes to be announced soon

Where: Cochrane and District AG Society (43080 Bow Valley Trail, Cochrane)

Cost: Ticket prices to come