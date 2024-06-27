Calgary has cracked the top-five most liveable cities in the world

Calgary is getting some global attention after a big international magazine named it a top livable city around the world.

The Economist published its Global Livability Index 2024, and Calgary made it into the list of the top cities, beating out another major Canadian city.

Calgary came in at #5 tied with Geneva, Switzerland, and stole the spotlight from Vancouver, which came in at #7.

Calgary and Vancouver were the only Canadian cities to make it into the top 10 this year since Toronto fell off the list. The report says the Ontario capital city dropped off the list because of a lack of affordable housing.

It might not be a surprise to many Canadians that Calgary came out on top since the city continues to draw national and international movers, many of them from Vancouver and Toronto.

A total of 173 countries were included in the survey, with few seeing liveability improvement due to geopolitical conflicts, civil unrest, and housing crises around the world.