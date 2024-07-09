Looking for a new career that pays well and comes with good benefits? You’re in luck, because the City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of jobs this month, and some of them pay over $100,000 a year.

The City of Calgary has hundreds of career opportunities, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some also provide outstanding benefits.

There’s something for everyone, with open positions ranging from a senior process accountant to an inspector for operational effectiveness. There are also early-career jobs, from a business intern to summer student positions.

So dust off your resume and write a killer cover letter to land one of these awesome dream jobs. To see the full list of open positions, click here.

Salary: $44.20 to 59.09 per hour

Who should apply: Combine your passion for education and police work in this unique role with the Calgary Police Service (CPS). The successful candidate will be responsible for conducting needs assessments, designing training curriculum, writing training documents, supervising the implementation of courses, and evaluating the effectiveness of the courses and their delivery. At minimum, applicants should have a degree in education, adult education or a related field and three years of related experience in learning and development.

Who should apply: If you’re passionate about the environment and want to make an impact on your local community, this role as a Parks Ecologist could be a great fit. If you land the job, you’ll be responsible for the habitat management and monitoring of Calgary’s ecological network and natural ecosystem. It’s a professional role, and a degree in Environmental Sciences or a related field plus at least five years of experience in ecological inventory, assessment, monitoring, restoration, and GIS is required.

Salary:$78,594 to 117,008 a year

Who should apply: If you want to be involved in the group responsible for ensuring Calgarians can enjoy a smooth commute to work, this engineering role could be a great fit. You’ll be expected to manage the quality, budget, and schedule of capital projects associated with maintaining and improving Calgary Transit Infrastructure.

Salary: $33.33 to $44.60 an hour

Who should apply: Those with a significant amount of administration experience (at least five years). You will be responsible for ensuring business runs smoothly, which often requires a heightened attention to detail.

Salary: $30 to $40 an hour

Who should apply: If you have a passion for dance and are looking to make some extra money on the side, you might want to consider applying to this gig with the City of Calgary! You’ll be able to instruct a variety of dancers for the City of Calgary at different levels.