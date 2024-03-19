Calgary has TONS of streets named after US spots and here's some

Canadians have always shared a close relationship with our neighbours to the south, and there are some street names in Calgary that prove it.

You may not have noticed that a number of Calgary streets are named after some major American cities and states from the East Coast to the West Coast.

It’s not just Canada, either; there’s actually an entire neighbourhood in California named after some of our major cities, like Calgary Circle and Edmonton Street.

While we’re a far cry away from the balmy weather of Pasadena or the breezes off the Atlantic Ocean, we’ve definitely taken some inspiration from those top destinations when it comes to naming our local roads.

Anaheim Bay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Anaheim (@visitanaheim)

Hamptons Mews

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hamptons, New York (@hamptons)

California Place

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit California | Travel + Fun Things to Do (@visitcalifornia)

Vegas Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas (@vegas)

Utah Crescent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Utah (@visitutah)

Pasadena Gardens/Green

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Pasadena (@cityofpasadena)

San Diego Way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Diego (@visitsandiego)

San Diego Way in Calgary is surrounded by several other spots named after popular Californian destinations like Laguna Beach, San Fernando Valley, and Monterey County.

Some other honourable mentions in Calgary are Malibou Road, Del Ray Close and the community of Bel-Aire. None of them are spelt true to the American spots, but they come pretty close.

Which one of these famous street names would you like to call home? Let us know in the comments!