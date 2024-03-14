Here are 10 of the funniest street names in Calgary

From A to Z, Calgary has some pretty unique street names that deserve a shoutout.

Some of them are charming like Home Road and Cottage Street and others are just plain quirky.

These are some of our favourite street names in the city that gave us a good laugh. Do you recognize any of them?

Worcester Drive

It’s hard enough to pronounce the sauce, imagine what it might be like living here.

Capitol Hill Crescent

You won’t find the US Capitol Complex here, but there are some pretty great restaurants and cafes like The Artist Lounge.

Drury Avenue

While it might not be the same thing as Drury Lane, you never know, you just might run into the Muffin Man.

Laird Court

There are some “bonnie” homes on this street but you don’t need to be a Scottish laird to live here.

Angle Street

What’s funniest about this street it’s not actually angled even though it’s near one that is.

Short Road

This road appears to be literally short, but short is also relative so it’s up to you to decide if it lives up to its name.

Pegasus Way

There aren’t any winged horses here (as far as we know) but it is located next to a popular spot in Calgary that is all about flying: The Hanger Flight Museum.

Physical Plant Road

Located on the University of Calgary Campus, we’re still not exactly sure what a “physical plant” is — or maybe more accurately, what isn’t a “physical” plant.

According to some users on Reddit, there are a couple of stand-out street names in Calgary that have made their marks on the community. The names are so popular (and hilarious) that the street signs are regularly stolen.

The posts claim that one sign in particular (Blow Street) has a long history of being stolen.

High Street in Mackenzie Towne has also faced the same fate.

Are there any funny or awesome street names in Calgary that we missed? Let us know in the comments!