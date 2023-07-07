Calgary got slammed with a huge storm last night as Stampede kicked off

While the city was getting ready for the Calgary Stampede, Mother Nature was cooking up a storm and it hit hard on Sneak-a-Peek day.

There was flash flooding all over the city with many major roads dealing with some big problems. Photos and videos of motorists dealing with some rain-covered roadways have circulated online.

Some streets in Calgary were also inundated with water, with flash flooding being spotted in northwest YYC and drains being clogged thanks to a hailstorm as well.

Flash flooding in NW Calgary, Alberta #abstorm 🎥: Willie Whelan pic.twitter.com/Urnky3jpLW — Prairie Storm Chasers (@PrairieChasers) July 6, 2023

For those who were looking for a peaceful evening away from Stampede, the weather got in the way, and for others, the aftermath looked more like a winter snowstorm in July.

Tried to walk our puppy #yyc but Confederation Park was a little too wet for the journey #confederationpark #rain #flooding pic.twitter.com/eX6kW8DFV4 — Lloyd Summers #VR (@lloyds_tweets) July 7, 2023

@YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen another Calgary afternoon hail storm…..( this picture was borrowed from the traffic lady in Calgary) pic.twitter.com/qDMbrOr04w — Darrin (@darrintjones) July 7, 2023

But the rain didn’t stop over 35,000 people from enjoying Sneak-a-Peek at the Calgary Stampede.

Unfortunately, this is something we are going to have to plan around for this year’s Stampede.

There is a lot of rain in the Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast for Calgary through most of next week.