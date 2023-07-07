NewsWeather

Calgary got slammed with a huge storm last night as Stampede kicked off

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jul 7 2023, 6:06 pm
Calgary got slammed with a huge storm last night as Stampede kicked off
Calgary storm (@stuartmilliner1/Instagram)

While the city was getting ready for the Calgary Stampede, Mother Nature was cooking up a storm and it hit hard on Sneak-a-Peek day.

There was flash flooding all over the city with many major roads dealing with some big problems. Photos and videos of motorists dealing with some rain-covered roadways have circulated online.

@elyseihavefun #calgary #storm #hail #hailstorm #yyc #weather #climatechange #stampede #stoneytrail ♬ Avalanche – Bring Me The Horizon

@rezanhardik Calgary hailstorm #calgary_yyc #hailstorm2023 #albertaweather #calgarynw ♬ Sweet Feeling – RILTIM

Some streets in Calgary were also inundated with water, with flash flooding being spotted in northwest YYC and drains being clogged thanks to a hailstorm as well.

For those who were looking for a peaceful evening away from Stampede, the weather got in the way, and for others, the aftermath looked more like a winter snowstorm in July.

But the rain didn’t stop over 35,000 people from enjoying Sneak-a-Peek at the Calgary Stampede.

Unfortunately, this is something we are going to have to plan around for this year’s Stampede.

Calgary storm

Environment and Climate Change Canada

There is a lot of rain in the Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast for Calgary through most of next week.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.