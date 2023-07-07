Calgary got slammed with a huge storm last night as Stampede kicked off

While the city was getting ready for the Calgary Stampede, Mother Nature was cooking up a storm and it hit hard on Sneak-a-Peek day.
There was flash flooding all over the city with many major roads dealing with some big problems. Photos and videos of motorists dealing with some rain-covered roadways have circulated online.
@elyseihavefun #calgary #storm #hail #hailstorm #yyc #weather #climatechange #stampede #stoneytrail ♬ Avalanche – Bring Me The Horizon
@rezanhardik Calgary hailstorm #calgary_yyc #hailstorm2023 #albertaweather #calgarynw ♬ Sweet Feeling – RILTIM
HWY1 near Canada Olympic Park Calgary, Alberta is under water #abstorm #yyc 📷: @AdamMofo pic.twitter.com/21TaHmMkHV
— Prairie Storm Chasers (@PrairieChasers) July 7, 2023
Some streets in Calgary were also inundated with water, with flash flooding being spotted in northwest YYC and drains being clogged thanks to a hailstorm as well.
Hailstorm triggers flooding in Calgary, Alberta
VC: @Jwestman85#Floods #Storm #Alberta #Calgary #ABfloods #Viral #Weather #Climate #Flooding #FlashFloods pic.twitter.com/Z0A3pPASjB
— Earth42morrow (@Earth42morrow) July 7, 2023
Flash flooding in NW Calgary, Alberta #abstorm 🎥: Willie Whelan pic.twitter.com/Urnky3jpLW
— Prairie Storm Chasers (@PrairieChasers) July 6, 2023
For those who were looking for a peaceful evening away from Stampede, the weather got in the way, and for others, the aftermath looked more like a winter snowstorm in July.
Tried to walk our puppy #yyc but Confederation Park was a little too wet for the journey #confederationpark #rain #flooding pic.twitter.com/eX6kW8DFV4
— Lloyd Summers #VR (@lloyds_tweets) July 7, 2023
@YourMorning @KelseyMcEwen another Calgary afternoon hail storm…..( this picture was borrowed from the traffic lady in Calgary) pic.twitter.com/qDMbrOr04w
— Darrin (@darrintjones) July 7, 2023
But the rain didn’t stop over 35,000 people from enjoying Sneak-a-Peek at the Calgary Stampede.
Sneak-a-peek – fabulous start to @calgarystampede despite the rain! #yyc pic.twitter.com/a7df5U3ajs
— Kajsa 🎥🎞🇨🇦 (@MeKajsa) July 7, 2023
Unfortunately, this is something we are going to have to plan around for this year’s Stampede.
There is a lot of rain in the Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast for Calgary through most of next week.