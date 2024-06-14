Win one of six thrilling experiences in our 2024 Calgary Stampede of Prizes
The Calgary Stampede is coming up fast, and we want to help you make the most of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Stampede Fever is taking over the city from July 5 to 14, with fantastic concerts, tasty dining and drink events, and more to check out.
We at Daily Hive are just as excited about this year’s festivities as you are, and to celebrate, we’re giving our readers a chance to win some thrilling experiences.
From epic parties to exciting races and VIP rides, there’s something for all Calgary Stampede fans to saddle up for.
How it works
We’ll be launching six different contests on Friday, June 14. Every giveaway will run until 11:59 pm MT on June 20. Then, in the days following, we’ll randomly draw names from all the entries and contact the winners via email.
This year, rather than entering via our Instagram, you’ll be entering online. Simply visit the site, check out the prizes, and enter for your chance to win by providing your first name, last name, and email. Easy breezy.
The Prizes
Party on at Nashville North (valued at $450)
Nashville North is “the original Stampede party tent” and showcases awesome country music talent for 18+ crowds.
This year, dozens of acts are scheduled to perform, including Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, James Barker Band, Josh Rossm, and so many more. There are two admission passes to the Calgary Stampede and two Skip the Line passes to check out Nashville North for each of the 10 days of the Stampede.
Charge up with Chuckwagon Races and Grandstand Show (valued at $220)
Hold on to your (cowboy) hats because an iconic event is returning to the Stampede this year, and it’s sure to get your heart racing.
The Cowboys Rangeland Derby chuckwagon races will be back as a part of the Evening Show this year. Cheer on your favourites in the derby and the relay races, then enjoy the world-famous Grandstand Show and fireworks finale.
Enter to win tickets to the exciting events on Wednesday, July 10.
Soar to new heights on the Superwheel (valued at $100)
North America’s tallest travelling Ferris wheel is back at the Stampede and it’s the perfect way to take your rodeo experience to new heights.
You and your guest will ride in a VIP pod on the 150-foot Ferris wheel, taking in amazing views of the mountains, the city, and the midway. Then, keep the fun going with either a one-day ride wristband for the date of redemption or a sheet of 60 midway coupons.
Take in the Parade in style (valued at $250)
Since 1912, the Stampede Parade has served as the official kickoff for the Great Outdoor Show on Earth. Majestic horses, creative floats, and festive marching bands help entertain the community and build even more enthusiasm for the 10-day festival.
Invite a friend to check out the Parade from VIP Seating, then prepare for a big day out with complimentary admission to the Stampede Park.
Lasso up seats to the Rodeo (valued at $200)
The World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo is bringing the world’s toughest competitors to town for 10 days of action. The skilled cowboys and cowgirls will show off their skill and grit in six rodeo events for a chance to win part of the $1.85 million in prize money up for grabs.
Enter to win VIP seats for the Rodeo on Tuesday, July 9, which also includes admission to Stampede Park on the day the tickets are valid.
Dance into the night at Big 4 Roadhouse (valued at $300)
This year, the Calgary Stampede is loaded with amazing acts, and that list is growing with some megastars coming to the Big 4 Roadhouse.
Some of this year’s superstar highlights include Melanie C, Killer Mike, Soul Asylum, Melissa Ethridge and Jewel, BBNO$, and more. Enter to win two admission passes to Calgary Stampede and two Skip the Line passes to check out the Big 4 Roadhouse for each of the 10 days.
Community Partnership Content