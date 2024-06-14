The Calgary Stampede is coming up fast, and we want to help you make the most of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Stampede Fever is taking over the city from July 5 to 14, with fantastic concerts, tasty dining and drink events, and more to check out.

We at Daily Hive are just as excited about this year’s festivities as you are, and to celebrate, we’re giving our readers a chance to win some thrilling experiences.

From epic parties to exciting races and VIP rides, there’s something for all Calgary Stampede fans to saddle up for.

How it works

We’ll be launching six different contests on Friday, June 14. Every giveaway will run until 11:59 pm MT on June 20. Then, in the days following, we’ll randomly draw names from all the entries and contact the winners via email.

This year, rather than entering via our Instagram, you’ll be entering online. Simply visit the site, check out the prizes, and enter for your chance to win by providing your first name, last name, and email. Easy breezy.

The Prizes

Nashville North is “the original Stampede party tent” and showcases awesome country music talent for 18+ crowds.

This year, dozens of acts are scheduled to perform, including Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, James Barker Band, Josh Rossm, and so many more. There are two admission passes to the Calgary Stampede and two Skip the Line passes to check out Nashville North for each of the 10 days of the Stampede.

Hold on to your (cowboy) hats because an iconic event is returning to the Stampede this year, and it’s sure to get your heart racing.

The Cowboys Rangeland Derby chuckwagon races will be back as a part of the Evening Show this year. Cheer on your favourites in the derby and the relay races, then enjoy the world-famous Grandstand Show and fireworks finale.

Enter to win tickets to the exciting events on Wednesday, July 10.

North America’s tallest travelling Ferris wheel is back at the Stampede and it’s the perfect way to take your rodeo experience to new heights.

You and your guest will ride in a VIP pod on the 150-foot Ferris wheel, taking in amazing views of the mountains, the city, and the midway. Then, keep the fun going with either a one-day ride wristband for the date of redemption or a sheet of 60 midway coupons.