Celebrate spring with cute animals and cowboy competitions at the Calgary Stampede's Aggie Days

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Aggie Days is back at the Calgary Stampede this spring, celebrating the event’s 35th Anniversary in 2022.

If you just can’t wait for the Stampede to start in July, Aggie Days is a free, family-friendly weekend providing insight into life on the farm right here in the city.

If you’ve ever wondered where your food comes from and how it makes it from the farm to the table, this one is for you. Aggie Days combines educational activities with plenty of entertainment, cute animals, and cowboy competitions for just the type of western experience that we expect from the Stampede.

The Nutrien Western Event Centre and Agriculture Barn at Stampede Park will be open to the public from 10 am to 4 pm on April 9 and 10 for Aggie Days.

Over the weekend, visitors can learn more about agriculture and the farm-to-table process through hands-on activities, agricultural demonstrations and getting up close with real farm animals.

For those interested in watching some competitive action, visit Aggie Days on Saturday, April 9, for the always-exciting Stock Dog demonstrations, or catch the thrill of Extreme Cowboy Racing on Sunday, April 10. And remember, admission for Aggie Days is free, so you can check out both days if you’d like and bring the entire family along at no charge.

From learning about how fruits and veggies are grown and the farmers who grow them, to rope making, to meeting animals big and small, to plenty of exciting cowboy competitions, this free, family-friendly event is not to be missed.

“The community is invited to join us for some free, family-friendly entertainment,” reads an email from the Calgary Stampede, “Get a sneak peek of some of the agriculture fun to be had at the 2022 Calgary Stampede!”

When: April 9 and 10

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre at Stampede Park (1800 Stampede Trail SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE