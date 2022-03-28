After pressing pause due to the pandemic, one of Calgary’s best-loved markets, Market Collective, returned for a Christmas edition in December 2021.

Following the success of that event, Market Collective has announced that it will be coming back to the Calgary community with another in-person edition this spring.

The beloved market is known for offering a landing place for all things local, from talented artists and makers to innovative Calgary businesses to live music to food and beverage.

This year’s spring market is scheduled to run over the course of a weekend in mid-May to help you get all of your seasonal shopping in and support local makers at the same time. What better time to bring some cute new items home than after a big spring cleaning purge?

The family-friendly event will feature live music, interactive workshops, galleries, food and beverage, the MC Skatepark, and over 160 incredible local vendors selling nearly everything you could possibly dream of.

Vendor applications for the event have already closed, and so a number of makers have been announced for the event, including Anchored Vessel Ceramics, Good Gals Vintage, Cinder & Sage Designs, Valhalla Beard Care, Marigold Manufacturing, DYP Refillery, Uncommon Cider, and many more.

Market Collective’s spring edition will take place at the BMO Centre from May 13 to 15, and $6 will get you admission for the whole weekend.

So get ready to shop (local) till you drop and celebrate the return of Market Collective’s massive in-person event this spring!

Market Collective: Spring edition

When: May 13 to 15, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 on Saturday and Sunday

Where: BMO Centre Halls B + C (20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary)

Cost: $6 admission for the weekend (kids age 12 and under are FREE)

