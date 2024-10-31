A new supermarket in the Silver Springs neighbourhood of Calgary may see huge crowds coming in after one shopper posted a photo of their grocery haul.

The photo, posted to Reddit, showed a vast array of fresh produce the shopper managed to grab for under $15 from the new Happy Fresh Market.

In the cheap grocery haul, the Calgarian managed to buy romaine lettuce, spring onions, fresh parsley, beansprouts, three lemons, peppers, tomatoes, chili peppers, strawberries, and sriracha-flavoured peas.

The post soon garnered great attention from Calgarians, with many taking to the comment section to share how impressed they were at the amount of produce the shopper bought for under $15.

“That’s a good variety of produce for just $15! Little things like saving money on things like this are some of the best feelings ever,” one user said.

“Looks like a good deal!” another person added.

Others shared how a grocery haul for the same products in another store would come with a much heftier receipt.

“Nice haul! Literally like 35 bucks at Superstore,” one person wrote.

“I swear I get a single banana for 15 bucks when I go out lol,” another commenter wrote.

One person even started calculating the approximate savings on the haul based on how much each item would be elsewhere.

“Great deal! I can tell you from what i know of in the picture, the produce, the strawberries alone $7-9 each, the pepper bag is $8, lemons are $1.29/each, romaine hearts are $6 and the tomatoes are $6. So you got at least a $20 savings. I’m going to go check it out since I’m not too far,” they wrote.

Many thanked the original poster for sharing the new grocery store and expressed their excitement about visiting it.

“Thanks for posting this! I have been excited for that store to open and to check it out but didn’t know it was opened yet,” one person said.

“Hell yeah I’m gonna check that place out! Thanks for posting!” another wrote.

“Thanks for posting! Wish I had known about this spot sooner — would have saved me from griping about the prices at co-op last night,” a commenter added.