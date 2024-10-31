Have you ever dreamed of having an alpaca as a best friend? Well, those dreams could come true at an amazing farm just over an hour’s drive from Calgary, where you can meet hundreds of fluffy alpacas.

Tucked away in Torrington, Kirk’s Alpaca Farm has over 110 alpacas roaming the vast pasture. Since 2020, the farm has been welcoming crowds of animal lovers to share a one-of-a-kind experience where guests can walk among, pet, and even feed the alpacas.

It’s not just adult alpacas you can meet — they also have baby alpacas. How cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk’s Alpaca Farm (@kirks_alpaca_farm)

According to the farm, the number of alpacas at the pasture has grown threefold since they started their adventure in 2019.

“We purchased 38 Alpacas, and since then, we have learned how to breed, how to shear, how to attend markets, and where to get products made from alpaca fibre,” the farm’s website reads. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk’s Alpaca Farm (@kirks_alpaca_farm)

But if petting alpacas wasn’t enough to make your day (which we’re sure it will be), Kirk’s Alpaca Farm also has a playground area, a basketball court, plasma cars, swings, slides, and more for a fun-filled day. There’s also a store for you to purchase all the alpaca goods your heart desires, from alpaca socks, hats, and scarves to cute teddy bears and alpaca stuffies. It also sells an impressive range of local products, including fresh farm eggs, roasted coffee beans, soaps, candles, and pottery.

If you’re looking for a unique experience this weekend, look no further than Kirk’s Alpaca Farm.