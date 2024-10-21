A beloved Halloween tradition is officially back and bigger than ever after some major brands threw their weight behind the project.

Back in September, the family behind the “2L Soda Dad” sensation in Calgary announced it was looking for sponsors to support the family’s efforts after rising costs and labour associated with handing out thousands of two-litre pop bottles to trick-or-treaters threatened its return.

When you consider that they purchased 2,000 pop bottles last year alone, it’s no wonder they were feeling fatigued!

Since then, large and local companies, including Circle K, Skip the Dishes, A&W, Old Dutch Canada, Amp Radio Calgary, and 24/7 Electric, have all chipped in to make this year one of their biggest yet.

A TikTok shows the family running through the house, which is lined floor-to-ceiling with full-sized bags of Old Dutch chips and 2L pop bottles of A&W root beer.

The video, which has been seen more than one million times, quickly racked up comments, with many thankful to see the tradition enter its ninth year.

“This made me weirdly emotional. Halloween is my favourite, and with how expensive everything is, I can’t imagine how families struggle to get/make their kids costumes,” one user wrote.

Another said, “If I got a 2 litre of A&W root beer on Halloween, I’d be the happiest man ever.”

“I’m so glad to see this. Love that sponsors stepped up to make this happen. Been watching for the last couple of years. Kids are excited when I give them a can of pop, they’d go nuts for a 2 litre,” another user wrote in the comments.

This is one Halloween tradition we look forward to every year, and we’re so happy to see it’s making a comeback!